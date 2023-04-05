Reduction in Crimes Against the Person in Premier County

There has been a decrease in the number of Crimes Against the Person in the Tipperary Garda Division in the year to date.

The figures released cover the three months between December and February and demonstrate a 27% drop compared with 2022.

Crimes Against the Person include everything from murder and neglect to all assaults.

Last year there were 179 offences of this kind across the county while this year there were 131 over the same period.

Detections also decreased by 75%, which equates to 87 down to 22.

Breaking this down by District the greatest decrease was seen in Tipp Town of 56% with less than 10 offences.

That is followed by a 40% drop in Clonmel and a 32% decrease in Nenagh.

Cahir had the smallest drop of 4 % seeing the number of offences go from 23 to 22.

The only area to record an increase was Thurles where there were 35 crimes against the person.