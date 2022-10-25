Quirke murder conviction appeal set for December

Patrick Quirke’s Supreme Court appeal will be heard in December.

The 52-year-old farmer from Breanshamore in West Tipp is looking to overturn his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan.

Bobby – a popular local DJ who was known as Mr Moonlight – went missing in June of 2011. His body was discovered nearly two years later.

Quirke lost an appeal last year but was given permission to bring two of his unsuccessful arguments before the highest court in the land.

That appeal was due to begin today but has been adjourned until December 12th.