People facing rape prosecution increased by nearly 12% last year

The number of people who faced prosecution for rape increased by nearly 12 per cent last year, according to freedom of information files.

The DPP decided to prosecute 188 people for the offence in 2021 – compared to 168 the previous year.

It continues a gradual increase over the past decade, as the figure was only 94 in 2011.

Tipperary native Noeline Blackwell, the chief executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says last year’s number is still very low:

” 188 suspects is still very tiny, when you consider that if people reported say a year or two before”.

She says “the Gardaí received thousands of complaints” and while capacity has grown there is still a lack of incentive for victims to report these crimes.