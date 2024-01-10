Online fraud continues to be a major issue in Tipperary

Gardaí in Nenagh are currently investigating a number of fraud cases amounting to more than €100,000.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told Tipp FM that people have to be extremely careful in relation to investment scams in particular.

“Individuals finding a website and investing what they believe is crypto currency. The scams are very professional, very elaborate looking – unfortunately people have invested but when they go to withdraw the money they realise its gone and they cannot retrieve it.

“Separately a number of individuals have also clicked on links sent to their phone which again are very convincing, very realistic, very plausible to trust with them. We’d urge people to please be cautious and always think twice.”

Sgt O’Leary says the fraudsters can operate in a number of ways and is advising people check any offers or online contacts.

“Always think twice and if you do receive a link from whether it’s a bank telling that your account has been subject to fraudulent activity go to a source – go to the bank itself or go in through their website. Never click on the link and again be cautious if you are investing any money. If it seems to good to be true it probably is. They are professionals at this so they will make it look as good as they can and unfortunately people get caught.”