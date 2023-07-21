Noticeable drop in Tipp burglary rates

There has been a 9% decrease in burglaries in Tipperary from April 2022 to March 2023.

246 burglaries occurred in the Premier in those 12 months.

Nationally, there were 9,289 burglaries, showing no change in burglary rates in Ireland from April 2021 to March 2022.

Meanwhile, Co. Mayo saw a 20% increase in burglaries in the last 12 months, followed by Kildare by 19% and Sligo and Leitrim by 17%.

Tipperary wasn’t the only county to see a decrease in burglary rates, with counties Roscommon, Longford, Laois, and Offaly all seeing a 15% decrease in the last 12 months.