North Tipp man avoids criminal conviction

A County Tipperary man told Gardaí that nearly €2,500 in cash which was found in his car had been won on a horse.

Darragh Fogarty from Cloughjordan appeared at a recent sitting in Ennis of Killaloe District Court.

Gardaí stopped a car being driven by Mr Fogarty at Newtown, Killaloe on December 21st 2021 and discovered €2,480 in the vehicles in €50, €20, €10 and €5 notes.

The court heard the 24 year old from Cappakilleen, Cloughjordan told Gardaí he had won the money on a horse which his solicitor said was absolute nonsense.

Darragh Fogarty pleaded guilty to engaging in concealing the true nature of the cash which he knew was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Sgt Louis Moloney said that Fogarty’s phone was also seized and a Garda examination indicated a lot of activity and the sale of drugs.

Fogarty was unemployed at the time and said to have been financially bereft.

His solicitor Darragh Hassett said that people in the drugs trade saw he had time on his hands and persuaded him to get involved as part of their network.

Judge Mary Larkin indicated that she would not convict Mr Fogarty after €1,000 was offered to the Court Discretionary Fund which she said was to be donated to the Bushy Park Centre which treats people with addictions.