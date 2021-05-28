Man due in court in connection with Clonmel theft & fraud

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft and fraud incident in Clonmel yesterday.

At around 10 o’clock yesterday morning Gardaí received a report from a woman who had lost her purse in the Mary Street area of Clonmel.

Shortly afterwards officers were notified of a transaction on one of her debit cards at a shop in the town.

Following initial enquiries and by gathering CCTV footage from the area, a description of the suspect was circulated to all Gardaí in the area.

The purse was later found by Gardaí in Mary Street and the woman confirmed that the contents were all accounted for, including the debit card that had been used in the transaction.

It is believed that the card was placed back inside the purse in an attempt to disguise the earlier transaction.

Following further enquiries by Gardaí a man in his 30s attended Clonmel Garda Station where he was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Clonmel District Court next month.