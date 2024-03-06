Man due back in court in connection with Dundrum death

A man is due to appear in court in Nenagh today after being charged over a fatal assault in Co Tipperary.

Ivan Volkov with an address at 2 Holm Oak Cottages, Dundrum House Hotel, Dundrum was remanded in custody when he first appeared in court last Sunday.

The 65-year-old who is here under temporary protection after fleeing the war in Ukraine is charged with affray and assault causing harm to 69-year-old Shamil Nabiev from Azerbaijan at Dundrum House Hotel on the 25th of February.

The incident initially happened on the Sunday, but the victim didn’t go to the hospital until last Thursday before dying from his injuries.

Mr Volkov was then arrested on Saturday, charged and brought before a special sitting of Newcastle West District Court last Sunday.

He was remanded to Limerick Prison to appear before Nenagh District Court today.