Man arrested following Clonmel assault

A man is appearing in court today in connection with an incident in Clonmel earlier this week.

Gardaí received a report of an assault in the Heywood Road area of the town at around 6pm on Monday evening.

The victim in his 30s suffered serious injuries in the attack and required hospital treatment.

A man in his 20s has since been arrested and charged – he is due before Dungarvan District Court today.

Gardaí in Clonmel are looking for information about an 11 C registration red Volkswagen Golf which was taken at the time.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 052 61 77640.