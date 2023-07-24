Man to appear in court following incident near Templemore

A man is due in court this morning in connection with possession of an imitation gun in County Tipperary.

The incident happened on a train near Templemore last Friday evening.

Passengers alerted Gardaí that a man was on the train with what appeared to be a gun.

Local Gardaí attended the scene assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit.

They searched a man in his 20s and found what’s believed to be an imitation gun.

He was arrested and has been charged and is due before Nenagh District Court this morning.