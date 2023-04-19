Major investigation into spate of thefts in Tipp and 13 other counties

Gardaí are appealing to hardware stores and agricultural co-ops in Tipperary that may have been the victims of theft in recent months to come forward.

They’re currently investigating reports of fraudsters targeting businesses in 14 separate counties.

Gardaí are making this new appeal to the wider public – but in particular, to building and agricultural material providers.

They’ve been alerted to reports of people providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase materials.

A number of incidents have been detected in 14 counties since last December – including Tipperary, Laois, Clare, Waterford, Limerick, Offaly, Cork, Leitrim, Westmeath, Kildare, Monaghan, Meath, Kerry, and Wexford.

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a senior investigating officer appointed.

Any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet come forward are asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.