Homeowner targeted by ‘workers’ in Tipp Town

Gardaí in Tipp Town have issued a warning after a group of workers stole from local homeowner.

They are advising people to be vigilant when engaging someone to carry out work in their homes or properties, following a burglary at a house in recent days.

The householder had employed people to complete a general clean-up at their home and when the group left, a number of items were discovered to have been stolen from a shed.

Gardaí are urging the public to ensure they trust anyone coming into their homes and where possible to seek documentation of their validity.

Their advice is to get the registration plate of any car or van they use and if you feel something is suspicious, call Gardaí immediately.