Heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis seized in local Garda operation

Drugs have been recovered following a number of searches carried out by Gardaí in the Clonmel District.

Members of the District Drugs Unit assisted by the Regional Dog Unit from Limerick conducted the searches in Mullinahone and Clonmel.

Yesterday’s searches were carried out as part of Operation Tara which aims to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs.

During the course of a search in the Mullinahone area, cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €4,000 were seized.

A man in his early 20’s was arrested and detained at Clonmel in respect of the seizure before being released from custody pending the submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of searches were also carried out in the Heywood Road area of Clonmel. Heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of €2,800 were seized along with other paraphernalia associated with drug supply.

A man in his early 20’s was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda station before being released pending submission of a file to the Office of the DPP.

Other searches were also carried out in the District resulting in the seizure of a small quantity of Cannabis.