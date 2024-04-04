Green diesel seized in the Premier County

Over €65,000 worth of marked mineral oil was seized in Tipperary this week.

Revenue officers discovered 45,000 litres of the illicit fuel during the search of a haulage yard – this represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €34,800.

A man in his 30s has been questioned following Tuesday’s incident.

Separately last week and also as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized nearly 25,000 litres of beer with an estimated value of over €99,000 at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit beer, of multiple brands, represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €46,400.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.