Gardaí in South Tipp appeal for witnesses following two incidents

Gardaí in South Tipperary have issued a number of appeals for witnesses incidents that occurred in the last two weeks.

A vacant house in Fethard was broken into on the night of the 19th into the 20th of March with Gardai collecting CCTV footage.

A second burglary occurred between the 24th and 25th in the Clonmel District at a garage of a house in Silversprings where two electric bikes and two hedge trimmers were stolen.

Srg. Carol O’Leary from Cahir Garda Station has urged any possible witnesses to come forward in either case.

She went on to describe the bikes that were stolen stating that they would be recognisable and rare:

Anyone who saw anything that just didn’t look right if they can ring Clonmel and just advise them of that . One of the bikes is a Navy GIANT bike and the second a black STRADA bike. A lot of cyclists over in Clonmel would be familiar with those bikes. If they see one that is being offered or if they see someone who has one that wouldn’t ordinarily have it we would ask them to contact Clonmel Garda Station. They would bn well known, If you are in the cycling community you would definitely know them.”