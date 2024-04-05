Gardaí investigate theft of ATM card in Thurles

Tipperary Gardaí are reminding people to be security conscious when using ATMs across the county.

It follows the theft of a bank card in Liberty Square in Thurles recently.

A person left their card in the machine after they withdrew cash with the card subsequently stolen.

Sgt Carol O’Leary says CCTV footage from the scene is being examined.

“Even though we don’t use them as often as we used to we still advise people to be cautious. Take the time to make sure that you’re concealing your pin number and obviously don’t have it written down or don’t have it saved anywhere that it can be found and put with it. Whatever cash you do take out please secure it and hide it away in a pocket or a handbag or a wallet before you walk away.

Sgt O’Leary is also pointing out that if you find that someone has forgotten to take their money from the machine it doesn’t mean it’s yours to take.

“If you go to an ATM as has happened at times and come across money that hasn’t been taken ‘finders keepers’ is not something that we entertain. It’s not your money however tempting it may be. It is 100% something that should be returned to the bank if its open or dropped into the Garda station. It’s not a case of I found it, it’s mine.”