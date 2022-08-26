Gardaí Clonmel appeal for witnesses to Mullinahone burglary

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Mullinahone yesterday.

This took place in the Kylefreaghane area at an agricultural premises.

It happened in the early hours of the morning between 2am and 4am.

A substantial amount of industrial tools and equipment was stolen during the burglary and Gardaí are asking people to be on the lookout for items fitting this description on sale.

They are also asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to contact Clonmel Garda Station.