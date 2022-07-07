Gardaí appeal for information on Templemore thefts

“Crimes of opportunity” appear to be on the rise in Templemore.

There was an attempted burglary reported at a commercial premises when two men in high-vis jackets entered a site attempting to steal copper cables.

They were interrupted and left empty handed.

Last weekend there were two reports of items being stolen from unlocked cars also in the Templemore area .

A sum of money was stolen from a car parked at the victim’s home, while an unlocked car was targeted in Loughmore and a handbag and gaming device were taken.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly says they would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between Friday and Sunday.

“The message I suppose is lock it up – don’t leave your valuables in your car.

“If you have any information or if you saw anybody acting suspiciously trying handles of cars last weekend in the Templemore area – you might have thought nothing of it at the time – we’d love to hear from you.”

Templemore Garda Station can be contacted on 0504 31011.