Garda recruitment drive a welcome boost for Templemore

The Garda training college in Templemore is set for a major influx of new students this year as the force embarks on a new recruitment drive.

800 new Gardaí and 400 additional civilian staff are to be taken on with Justice Minister Helen McEntee encouraging members of new Irish communities, women, and people from minority groups to apply.

Applications are open from today until 3pm on Wednesday March 16th.

Templemore based County Councillor Eddie Moran says the increase in Garda numbers is welcome and badly needed.

“It’s great news for Templemore and all the surrounding areas.

“We need all these Gardaí on the ground in Templemore and all the Templemore’s around the country because we haven’t half enough Guards.

“The Gardaí are retiring as quick as we’re bringing them in so we have to get these Gardaí back out on the street. Even in Templemore we lack an awful lot of Gardaí with all the problems we have in our towns and villages around the country.

“This is great news and great that we have more civilian staff coming in as well as the 800 students which is fabulous news for Templemore.”