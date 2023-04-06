Figures show drug charges have dropped in Tipperary since 2022

Between December and February this year there have been reductions in the number of people found in possession of drugs for sale or supply and for personal use.

In addition to decreases in the number of people charged, the level of searches carried out by Gardaí also went down in the first few months of 2023.

There were 7% less when compared with the same period last year.

When it comes to sale and supply there were 23 detections in that three month period.

The Cahir and Tipp Town Districts saw less than 10, while Nenagh had 10 exactly.

In Thurles there were 24, while Clonmel recorded the highest level at 47.

With regards possession for use – there was a 3% drop from 97 to 94 incidents.

Again Clonmel was out on top with 56, followed by Thurles on 16.

Meanwhile, Nenagh had 11, and both Cahir and Tipp Town came in below 10 cases again.