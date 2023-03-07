Fears expressed over safety issues at vacant Clonmel site

The sister of a man who died at a vacant building in Clonmel six years ago says that Market Place in the town could become a location for drug taking.

Ann Marie has been campaigning to have something done with the former Clonmel Arms Hotel site following the death of her brother Christopher there in May of 2016.

Concerns have been expressed in recent weeks about the vandalism and destruction at Market Place with windows and doors broken and signs of people entering the various units.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Ann Marie fears another death in a vacant or derelict property in Clonmel.

“It’s not if it’s going to happen, it’s when it’s going to happen. Because it will happen and I just feel another death coming somewhere down the line with places like that being left idle.

“For people to be able to damage it (Market Place) to the extent they have and being able to have access to these places – private property or no private property someone has to be held accountable. I think the Council need to take some of that on board and the people that actually own it – they should be doing a while lot more with it.”