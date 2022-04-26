Eight charged in connection with Upperchurch assault

Eight young Tipperary men have appeared in court in connection with a serious assault in the village of Upperchurch.

Ranging in age from 18 to 20 they were before Thurles District Court today facing charges relating to an incident in the village of Upperchurch on June 27th last year.

Those before the court were:

Aaron Breen (20) Freighduff, Cashel

Brian O’Dwyer (19) Prices Lot, Cashel

Sean Ryan (19) Beech View, The Commons, Cashel

Joseph O’Donoghue (20) Drombane Cross, Drombane, Thurles

AJ Shanahan (20) Seskin, Upperchurch, Thurles

Joseph Burke (18) Roskeen, Drombane

Aidan Slattery (200 Brocka, Ballycahill, Thurles

Patrick Burke (19) Roskeen, Drombane

They have all been charged with violent disorder contrary to section 15 of the criminal justice public order act 1994

Patrick Burke is also charged with assault causing serious harm to Ross Whelan who was 19 at the time of the attack.

All eight remained on bail by Judge Elizabeth McGrath to appear at Thurles District Court on September 27th next for service of the book of evidence.