€10,000 reward offered following Tipperary burglary

A reward of €10,000 is being offered for the return of property stolen from a business premises near Templemore.

Thieves broke into Hennessy Engineering at Killea on the Templemore to Dunkerrin road at around 2am on Thursday morning.

They used cutting equipment to gain access to the premises and disabled the surveillance system.

Proprietor Jim Hennessy told Tipp Today earlier that the business could face closure due to the break-in.

He is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Maybe somebody doesn’t want to go to the Guards – they can come to me personally. I’ll go and deal with it (with the Gardaí) and their names won’t be mentioned. Once that leads to a prosecution or the return of the stuff €10,000 will be paid out. I want the stuff back or I want the prosecutions got and I’ll pay the money. Whoever says its wrong or right – I’ll pay the money.”