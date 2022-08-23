More consequences at a younger age needed according to Clonmel security consultant

A Clonmel security consultant says the consequences of breaking rules or the law need to be enforced at a younger age.

That’s the opinion of Joe Leahy follow the death of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy who passed away having sustained catastrophic head and brain injuries in an early morning attack in Kildare on Sunday.

His local GAA club, Kilmallock GAA, paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Facebook describing him as an “absolute gentleman”.

Joe feels this upsurge in violence against young men stems from a lack of respect and fear of consequences.

He told Tipp Today that he doesn’t feel jail is always the solution but we should ensure children and teenagers don’t get away with too much at a young age:

” There is no where to put these people like every jail in the country is full to capacity and you have to ask yourself is jail the answer for all these people. I think we have to start way way way lower, we have to do something with people not attending school… there is no one taking any notice of it.

Very very few times during the year would you see a parent prosecuted for not sending Joe or whoever to school.”