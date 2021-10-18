Call for CCTV to be installed following vandalism at Ardfinnan sensory garden

An act of vandalism at a sensory garden in South Tipp has been described as an attack on the efforts of the local community.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says the incident at the facility in Ardfinnan was a needless act.

He has condemned those responsible and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“They set fire to the little playhouse there and broke some of the furniture.

“It must be heartbreak for the committee down there and tidy towns who put in so much work and effort into it. But also for families that use that sensory garden.

“We’re calling for people that if they know who is involved in it that they make the names known to the authorities.”

Deputy Browne says CCTV cameras should be installed at facilities such as the sensory garden in Ardfinnan.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have happened and needs to be stamped out and we would call for CCTV cameras to be placed in sensory gardens especially like that which is kind of hidden off the main road.”