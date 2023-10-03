Barristers protest outside Nenagh Courthouse

Criminal law barristers are striking outside courthouses across the country – including Nenagh – to highlight their frustration with the failure to reverse emergency cuts to their fees.

Their representative body, The Bar of Ireland, organised today’s withdrawal of services, in an effort to restore fees to where they were before the austerity years.

They also warn that failure to reverse the cuts will lead to more barristers leaving the profession, which will have a huge impact on the administration of justice.

Sara Phelan, Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, says they’ll be keeping a close eye on the upcoming budget before they decide on their next move.

“Our focus thus far has been on today, let me be very clear about that. We are hopeful that there will be a result for us in the budgetary process or shortly thereafter. But if that doesn’t happen we have very, very frustrated members – there’s a pent up frustration – and we will have to go back to our members and see what the next step is going to be.”