Attack on Clonmel house under investigation

A house in Clonmel remains cordoned off today as Gardaí carry out an investigation into an incident early this morning.

An accelerant was thrown at the door of the bungalow just off the Inner Relief Road at Monvea, Northfields near the Fethard Road Roundabout shortly after 5.20am

Two adults and a number of children were in the house at the time but were uninjured.

The house was the subject of another firebomb attack in March of 2019.

Superintendent Willie Leahy from Clonmel Garda station is heading up the investigation.

“I’m firmly of the belief that there’s people in the locality that have information about this incident and indeed the previous incident and haven’t come forward to date and I would be appealing to them to come forward.

“My appeal in addition to that is anybody in that area between 5 o’clock this morning and 5.30 that may have seen anyone on foot, anyone in a vehicle, any vehicle stopped or any person stopped and out of a vehicle to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6125456 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

The photo with this article is from the incident in March of 2019.