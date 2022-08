A number of men have been arrested in Thurles following a recent fight in the town.

The incident occurred on the 26th of July in the middle of the day on Parnell Street.

They are currently before the courts with strict bail conditions.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly said the Gardaí were quick in their response.

“There was a number of males fighting in broad daylight in Parnell Street.

“Gardaí from Thurles attended the scene and dispersed the crowd.”