A woman in her 30s was arrested last evening after Gardaí were called to a burglary at a premises on the Quay in Clonmel.

She is currently detained and being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning in relation to this crime.

Meanwhile a car window was smashed in the Glencarra estate in the town – a purse was taken from the vehicle sometime between midnight and 8 o’clock yesterday morning.