Appeal for witnesses to Fethard assault

Gardaí are investigating after a man was assaulted in a Fethard housing estate.

The victim is in his 30’s and was attacked on Friday night at Slievenamon Close in the town at approximately 10:40pm.

A number of people were reportedly involved in the incident during which a man suffered facial injuries.

An ambulance was called to the scene and he was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.