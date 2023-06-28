Anti-social behaviour still an issue at new Clonmel sports hub

Gardaí in the district are currently investigating reports of youths damaging a large window in the dressing rooms and are using CCTV in the area to make an arrest for the people responsible.

The damage occurred on June 25th, less than three weeks after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the town to officially open the regional sports hub.

Sgt. Carol O’Leary, says Clonmel Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to call them.

“Following on from a lovey visit down from the Taoiseach where he opened the sports hub in Clonmel on the grounds of TUS, there’s a large running track, a bike track, and a lovely, fabulous new playground for the young people on their holidays. But, unfortunately, there has been anti-social behaviour in the area. The CCTV in the area is being canvassed, but Gardaí in Clonmel would like anyone who might have any information to contact them. It was just mindless vandalism to a fabulous facility that is going to be used by the community. Anyone who may have seen any young people hanging around in the area may have been in causing that damage. ”

Clonmel Garda Station: (052) 617 7640

Garda Confidential Line:1800 666 111