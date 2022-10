Irish Water crews are working to repair a burst water main in Coalbrook.

Following a trunk watermain burst, the reservoir supplying customers on the Coalbrook Public Water Supply Scheme has been emptied.

The burst is impacting the water supply to customers and businesses in Coalbrook, Kilbraugh, Gurteen, Ballingarry, Ballingarry, Earlshill, Tinnock and surrounding areas

An alternative water supply is available at Kilbraugh and Earlshill for those in the impacted areas.