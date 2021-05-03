Cows returned to Cloughjordan farm after another short-lived theft

Seven cows, reported stolen over the weekend, have been returned to a farm in north Tipperary.

A widespread public appeal for information was launched after the Friesian heifers were discovered missing from the Troy family farm near Cloughjordan on Saturday morning.

Last night however, the livestock were discovered three miles from where they were taken with signs that they were dropped off in a trailer.

It’s the second such theft incident recently, after 11 calves were taken from the farm of George Clarke at Ballaghmore near Roscrea last Sunday morning.

After a public appeal with Garda intervention, they were returned to George’s farm just over 24 hours later.

Keelan Troy says they got help from George as part of their efforts to retrieve the cows:

“I put it up on social media thinking it might be a small thing. In fairness to George and his son, they got on to us on Saturday night and they were a fantastic help to us with the contacts they gave us.

“After that then, between yourselves (Tipp FM), the Farmers Journal, the Guards, and the people in general, it blew up. It was fantastic and it was the only reason we got them back.”