County Development Plan back for public consultation

The draft of the County Development Plan for the county has been passed by the council.

This is the first time that both the North and South of the county will come together to form a joint plan.

To date there have been 18 workshops and over 800 submissions on the plan, which aims to improve how people in Tipperary live, work, and develop socially, economically and physically.

The contributions, and feedback on the draft plan were described by ‘unprecedented’ by the executive.

There were eleven amendments to the previous draft.

Councillor Roger Kennedy says this is a cohesive plan, now that the north and south of the county have combined.

However, he also acknowledged that while that the plan is robust but there is still work to be done on it.

“We didn’t touch the LAPs which are the local area plans, the only town that has been done is Cahir the other 8 towns need to be done… that will have to be looked at at a later stage.”

“It’s going out on public consultation again for further discussion and amendments of a minor scale.

“Overall I think it’s a very good plan for County Tipperary. The vision in it is very good. It allows for town centres to be developed – it also allows for the service centres and rural settlements as well as rural one off housing.”