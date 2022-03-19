County Council calls on Housing Minister to increase HAP rates in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council has called on the housing Minister to increase the HAP rates in the county.

The motion called for an acknowledgement of the rise of living costs and the failing housing market.

This issue has been raised previously with the Department with regards to Tipperary where councillors say the rate is ‘very low’.

It was outlined by councillor Pat English that rental inflation has made things more difficult for tenants to cover the cost and is forcing people into a ‘poverty trap’.

The motion, which was passed unanimously, also called for a level of discretion for local authorities to exceed HAP limits in specific areas and for specific households.