Council’s Christmas tree disposal service nearing a conclusion

Tipperary County Council’s Christmas tree disposal service will come to an end in the coming days.

Locals are being reminded that they can discard their real trees free of charge at the Council’s recycling facilities in Cashel, Clonmel, Tipp Town, Nenagh and Roscrea.

There are also drop off points at the Fair Green Car Park in Carrick on Suir, Templemore Town Park, Parnell Street Car Park in Thurles and the Council’s depot at Cahir Business Park.

Drop offs can be made up to and including Saturday.