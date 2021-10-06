Councillor pushes for sensory garden for Clonmel

Funding has been announced for sensory gardens and a Clonmel councillor is calling for one to be developed in the town.

Minister Anne Rabbitte announced €1 million in funding for the projects.

Sensory gardens have been proven very beneficial to both children and adults with disabilities, helping to stimulate all of the senses.

Clonmel Councillor Richie Molloy, who also works with Family Carers Ireland said that a sensory garden would be a great amenity in Clonmel.

“It’s something that’s lacking in Clonmel, there’s a beautiful one in Cahir, just off the square there in Cahir, a sensory garden, it has been there for a couple of years.

“But, I think in Clonmel, the fact that there is money available now, I’m going to ask the local authority would they consider applying for this grant, while a million sounds a lot, I’m sure there’ll be lots of counties interested in that.

“You know we have Mulcahy Park down there just off the Blueway, I think there’d be plenty of room down there and I’d even say to listeners this morning if they have suggestions.”