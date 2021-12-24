Council to write to OPW about South Tipp castle

A letter will go to the OPW from the Clonmel Borough Council to establish what the future holds for Kilcash Castle.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose asked that the 16th century castle at the foothills of Slievenamon be opened to the public as a tourist attraction.

The council will now seek clarification from the OPW on when the remedial works will be finished and refurbishments will be completed.

This year’s Tidy Towns report for Kilcash commended the committee for their plans to create a looped walk and link between the village and the castle.