Walk-in Covid clinics for Nenagh and Clonmel this weekend

Details of Tipperary’s walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics have been outlined for the upcoming weekend.

For the first time, people seeking their 2nd Covid-19 jab can also be accommodated in certain circumstances.

On Friday, 12-15 year olds seeking their first Pfizer vaccine will be accommodated between 1-4pm at the Clonmel Park Hotel

Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian as consent will be required.

The Clonmel Park Hotel will then host a clinic on Saturday between 9-12 noon for people 16 years and older seeking their first or second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Also on Saturday at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, people 16 years and older can get their first or second dose of Pfizer at a walk-in clinic between 1.30-6.30pm.

Anybody seeking their second Pfizer jab must ensure it’s at least 21 days since their first dose, and to also bring along proof of that first dose.

Second dose jabs of the Moderna vaccine will also be offered at a walk-in clinic at the Nenagh centre between 8.30am-4pm on Sunday.

In that case, people must ensure it’s at least 28 days since their first Moderna jab.

People can only receive a second dose of the same vaccine previously received.