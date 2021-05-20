Kelly: Pharmacists should be joining vaccination programme in a matter of weeks

Labour Leader Alan Kelly says he expects Irish pharmacists to be incorporated into the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the near future.

Close to 300,000 vaccines are being administered across the country each week, with 48 year olds able to register for their jab from today.

There are 1,800 trained vaccinators working at Irish pharmacies, which could potentially offer a big boost to the vaccinator workforce in the coming weeks and months.

Tipperary deputy Alan Kelly had this update on Tipp Today earlier.

“I expect that pharmacists are going to be brought into the vaccination space in the coming week or two.”

“I’ve had various different discussions with the HSE and as we move into the area of the 40-49 age group and hopefully then into the 30s I expect the pharmacists who sign up to be involved.”