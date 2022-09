A Covid-19 vaccination clinic is open from this morning in North Tipp.

The clinic is located at Nenagh Hospital from 10am-5pm.

The rollout comes as the national campaign moves into its next phase.

The reopening of the vaccination centre follows the HSE’s announcement that people aged 50 and over can book their next booster.

This will continue into next week with the clinic open again on September 10th from 8.20am-5pm.