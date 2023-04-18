Covid-19 outbreak at Nenagh Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at Nenagh Hospital following an outbreak of Covid-19.

The move is impacting on both inpatient wards in the hospital.

The UL Hospitals Group say they regret the inconvenience this will cause for inpatients and their loved ones, but the restrictions are necessary to protect the safety of patients and staff and to keep essential healthcare services open for all patients.

Exceptions to the restrictions will be made on compassionate grounds for patients who are critically ill or at end-of-life, and for people assisting confused patients (e.g., patients with dementia).

These exemptions are on a case-by-case basis

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection among staff and patients at Nenagh Hospital and also within the wider community.