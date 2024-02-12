Women’s rights group campaigning for no vote

A volunteer organisation promoting the rights of women in Ireland has set out their stall for No votes in the upcoming referendums.

Countess is a non-religious and non-political group.

On March 8th next people in Tipperary and across the country will be asked to vote on the concept of Family in the Constitution and also on care provided by family members to each other.

All of the main parties are advocating for a Yes vote – Countess spokesperson Sorcha Nic Lochlainn told Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier that this is a concern.

“It sort of demonstrates the lack of effective opposition really in the country at the moment I feel and also that groups don’t seem to be able to independently decide what they would like to do.

“From our side we’ve looked at both amendments and are concerned about both of them – the potential impact of both of them on women and family – and as such we’re advocating for a No/No.”