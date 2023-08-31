Vigil for victims of Cashel crash

A vigil will take place in Cashel this afternoon following the deaths of three members of a well-known local family on Tuesday night.

Three year old Tom O’Reilly and his grandparents Tom and Bridget O’Reilly died in the single vehicle crash in the Windmill – Knockbullogue area.

A man and woman in their early 20s were seriously injured in the crash.

The vigil will be held in St John the Baptist Church in Cashel at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the tragedy to come forward.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 052 744 5630.