Tipperary and the world to bid final farewell to Shane MacGowan

The funeral of the late singer-songwriter Shane McGowan will take place in Nenagh this afternoon.

Dublin will come to a standstill this morning as the funeral procession of the Pogues frontman passes through the capital.

From 11 o clock this morning the funeral cortege will begin at the South Lott’s Road Junction on Ringsend Road, continuing onto Pearse Street, passing Pearse Square and then further along Pearse Street, turning left onto Westland Row, and ending at the top of Westland Row where the procession will end.

From there the cortege will make its way to Nenagh where the Funeral Mass will take place at 3:30pm in St Mary of the Rosary Church.

President Michael D Higgins will be among those attending along with the likes of Hollywood actor Jonny Depp, singer Nick Cave and U2 frontman Bono.

Church Road to Market Cross will be closed from 8 this morning until 7 this evening.

There’ll also be restrictions to traffic for Kenyon St., Pearse St. and the town centre area from 2 this afternoon until 7 this evening.