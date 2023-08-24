Thousands set to attend Dualla Show this Sunday

The Dualla Show becomes an officially licensed show this weekend.

The popular variety show has grown from strength to strength with over 20,000 people attending last year’s event.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday with gates opening at 10am.

Dualla Show chairman Ray Hunt says getting an official licence displays the developments the show has made in recent years.

“This year is the first year that we’ve become a licensed event.

“We have grown over the years, we came from a show that probably had a thousand people maybe max and we’ve gone to a show last year where there was around 20,000 and in excess even.

“We have gone through the process of planning permission with the county council because we’ve gone to that size we need to have planning permission in place.

“With that brings the element of working with the guards, working with the HSE, working with the fire department, we had to go through all that process and two weeks ago we got the licence for the event so we are delighted to have the licence.

“It also brings us to a structure where we can actually manage things a lot better.”