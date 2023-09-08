“Who Do We Think We Are?” answers some long standing questions

We might finally have an answer to the age old Dublin and the Country debate.

New myth-busting research commissioned by media firm IRS+ offers new insights and some surprises.

“Who Do We Think We Are?” casts an entirely new light about what Dubliners and people from the rest of the Country really think of one another.

The research looks at everything from attitudes to GAA, Rugby, Religion, Spending, Socialising and Education to Neighbours, Banking, Food, Social Media and Smart Tech.

For many sports, the level of engagement is broadly similar in Dublin and the Country.

However when it comes to hurling and camogie there’s much more engagement in Tipp and the rest of the country at 40% than in Dublin with 17%.

The myth around religion is true – in line with perceptions, there are significantly more people regularly practising their faith in the country at 30% compared to 15% in Dublin.

When it comes to spending Dubs are more likely to splash out on luxury foreign holidays while those outside the Pale tend to plan on significant home upgrades worth €25k,

According to the CEO of IRS+ Peter Smyth in their business of creatively presenting brands to consumers, understanding your audience is vital. Their previous research on Local Accent Bias proved that local accents matter and that voiceover accents can impact the effectiveness of advertising. That led them to thinking about how people from Dublin and the Country view one another.

No one has recently investigated this topic before in terms of meaningful research and it’s tempting sometimes to fall into the trap of imagining that everyone in Dublin and the rest of the country is essentially the same. However, we now have the evidence in “Who Do We Think We Are?” to show that they are not the same, and that will help us to tailor and target campaigns to these different groups of people, otherwise brands will miss out.”