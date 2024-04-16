Tackling drugs problem needs a whole of society approach

A Community Drugs Talk is being held in Clonmel this evening.

Parents, teachers and students will be attending the event.

A survey carried out in 2022 identified that drugs, vaping and a safe place for teenagers to hang out were the three key critical areas for them.

However Director of Services at Tipperary County Council Sinead Carr says parents need to look at their own behaviour.

“You can’t point the finger at the Guards and say why aren’t the Gardaí doing x, y and z and they should be doing more if we’re living a very different lifestyle and setting very different standards. Publicans have said to us that even they are amazed at who is coming in using on a recreational basis. And it puts them then in a very difficult position.

“We need to be honest with ourselves as well and that’s why I’m saying we’re all saying its wrong and it’s a problem we need to address. We’re not going to address it by the Guards of the HSE alone – it has to be a whole of society.”

The event begins at 7.30 in the Hotel Minella with registration on the Community Page on the Tipperary County Council website.