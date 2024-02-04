St Brigid’s Day celebrations planned for Borrisokane

There’s a unique live performance taking place in Borrisokane Woodland later to celebrate St Brigid’s Day.

An international cohort of twenty performance artists are taking part in the one-off outdoor event hosted by Live Art Ireland on the grounds of Milford House.

Local Irish artists will be joined by others traveling from as far as Slovenia, Holland, and Poland for the one-hour group performance Be-coming Tree: Together As One Woodland

Entrance is free, but tickets are required via Eventbrite and they are calling on locals to come along to experience this live event highlighting our relationship with the environment.