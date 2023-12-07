Shane MacGowan funeral to draw large numbers to Nenagh

A traffic management plan will be in place in Nenagh tomorrow for the Funeral Mass of Shane MacGowan.

St Mary’s of the Rosary Church will be full as family, friends and fans gather to say farewell to the legendary singer/songwriter.

Shane passed away last Thursday at the age of 65.

Music will feature strongly at the Mass which gets underway at 3.30.

Among those performing will be Glen Hansard, Finbarr Furey, Nick Cave and Lisa O’Neill.

District Administrator for Nenagh Rosemary Joyce outlines the traffic plans for tomorrow.

“Church Road will be closed all day Friday with no through traffic allowed although local access will be maintained. There will be no parking allowed on the side of the residences along Church Road. There will also be some restrictions in place on Kenyon Street and Pearse Street in the afternoon so really people need to know that they can expect delays in Nenagh and we’d ask their cooperation with the Gardaí and the stewards.”

There are around 1,000 parking space between on-street and council car parks in Nenagh. However over 1,000 additional spaces will be available at Nenagh Mart on Stafford Street, at Nenagh College and the Eire Óg complex in McDonagh Park.